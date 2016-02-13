Christina Aguilera Is Giving Us All Sorts of Xtina Vibes With Her New The Voice Promo Photos

So nice she tried it twice!
Christina Aguilera threw it back in the latest round of The Voice promotional pics shot by David LaChapelle—like way back.
The Grammy-winning singer seemed to rock the same hairstyle that she had on the red carpet of the 7th Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles back in April 2001.
Lest we forget how fabulous the songstress looked when she stepped out in that ripped magenta number, complete with exaggerated makeup and tons (and tons) of hair.
Well, for this year's promo pics, Xtina went for a similar approach except this time she opted for a form-fitting ivory gown with baby blue embellishments.
Aguilera returns to season 10 of the hit NBC show with fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Pharrell Williams and Adam Levine Feb. 29.
