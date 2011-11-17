Nicki Minaj and Ricky Martin Glam It Up for M.A.C

Nicki and Ricky—now that's got a cute ring to it!
Artists Nicki Minaj and Ricky Martin came together to front M.A.C's Viva Glam 2012 campaign, which benefits the brand's HIV/AIDS Fund.
In the provocative new ad, which was shot by photographer David LaChappelle and debuted today, the color-loving fashionista vamps it up on a motorcycle in her signature outrageous style, wearing a skintight hot-pink dress, matching wig and lots of bright accessories.
Her "Living la Vida Loca" comodel brings the gun show to the party, showing off his biceps in a white sleeveless vest and dirty tank top while holding a giant tube of lipstick over his head.
Other stars who've lent their famous faces to the campaign include Lady Gaga, Cyndi Lauper, Christina Aguilera, Fergie and Missy Elliot.