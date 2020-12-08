Breakdancing Is Officially an Olympic Sport and Will Debut at the 2024 Paris Games

Weitere : How Ryan Lochte Finds Positivity In 2020 Olympics Cancellation

Breakdancing is now an official Olympic sport.

The International Olympic Committee broke the news on Monday, Dec. 7 as part of a larger announcement about the 2024 Paris Games, where breakdancing will make its debut as a medal event.

There's still plenty to look forward to at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, though! In fact, the IOC executive board confirmed that three additional sports—skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing—would be added to the slates for both Paris 2024 and next year's Tokyo Games, which were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the committee, this "new flexibility" is "part of the reforms of Olympic Agenda 2020," which "will help to make the Olympic Games Paris 2024 fit for a post-corona world."

Regarding the specific addition of breakdancing—which will be referred to as "breaking" at the Games—ESPN attributed it to the IOC's continued pursuit of urban events to lure "a younger audience."