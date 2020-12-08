Olivia Jade Is "Vowing to Do Better" After College Admissions Scandal

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

So what comes next for Olivia? According to longtime crisis publicist Howard Bragman, her image is still in need of an overhaul.

"What I would do is get rid of the wardrobe, and I would maybe go off and do something," the CEO of La Brea Media tells E! News exclusively. "Join the Peace Corps or something, do something meaningful for a couple years and get the hell out of town and get away from her privileged life. I would try and do something where it's about other people and not ourselves, quit feeling sorry for herself and her family and really focus on other people."

Bragman also predicts that much of Olivia's successful return to the spotlight is dependent on her parents' course of action.

"This is a marathon, not a sprint," he explains. "It's not about doing one interview and everybody comes back. I think it's a package deal. I think she is implicitly tied to her parents, and I think a lot is going to depend on what happens when her parents get out of prison, when they do their interviews and how much contribution they make. It is all about how society decides to respond."