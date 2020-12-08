Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix React to Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Leaving Vanderpump Rules

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are weighing in on the future of Vanderpump Rules.
During an exclusive conversation with E!'s Justin Sylvester on Tuesday, Dec. 8's Daily Pop, the Fancy AF Cocktails authors revealed they were "completely shocked" when just last week, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced they wouldn't be returning for season nine of the Bravo series.
"We were actually about to go live on Instagram to talk about Gardenuity and our collab and we saw it about 30 seconds before," Ariana explained. "And we don't know a whole lot more than just that Instagram caption from what they posted."
According to Ariana, neither she nor her longtime boyfriend has heard from production about plans to resume filming Vanderpump Rules. However, on Monday, Dec. 7, Andy Cohen seemed to indicate that the show will go on.
"When that show's going to start shooting again, I have no idea, but I'm excited," the Bravo showrunner said on Radio Andy after running through the roster of current cast members, including Tom and Ariana, along with Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney. "I'm excited for there to be a shift also."
Last month, a source confirmed to E! News that Vanderpump Rules isn't going anywhere. "With so many uncertainties during the COVID pandemic, showrunners are telling the crew that the show has not been canceled," the insider revealed, "but the upcoming season is currently on hold and asking them to please sit tight until the future is more clear."
How long do Tom and Ariana plan to stick around, though?
"As long as there is a show, I think we will be involved," Ariana revealed, prompting Tom to agree: "Yeah, definitely."
"Obviously, we're a show that heavily relies on nightlife being open," the TomTom bar owner continued. "And right now because of the current situation we're in, I mean, we're just kind of in a holding pattern until places are able to open up safely. So that's pretty much all we know."
As Bravo fans are surely aware, Jax and Brittany won't be the only cast members missing from season nine. Over the summer, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were both fired from the show after their former castmate Faith Stowers publicly accused them of calling the police on her to report a false claim.
At the time, Faith also opened up about her experiences with Brittany and Jax. Fans of Vanderpump Rules may recall that during season six, which aired in 2017, Jax cheated on Brittany with Faith.
Referencing the fallout of the scandal, Faith said, "I felt like after their friend did something that we both were involved in that he's done like, a thousand times…they wanted to attack me instead of him. It was like they wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack. 'I was wrong and I was this and I was that,' calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths."
Faith didn't publicly name the specific co-stars who "attacked" her, but Brittany later addressed the claims on Instagram. "I had NOTHING to do with that," Brittany replied to a comment that inquired about "the racism regarding Faith Stowers" and, more specifically, the "nappy" remark. "She knows I don't have a racist bone in my body. She hurt me really bad and never once apologized."
Bravo also cut ties with new cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni after past offensive tweets resurfaced online.
Watch the complete Daily Pop interview with Tom and Ariana in the above clip.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)