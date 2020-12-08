Olivia JadeGigi HadidHoliday MoviesSelena QuintanillaDie NeuestenVideos

Prince William Shines a Light on His Struggle Over 2020 Christmas Plans

Prince William and Kate Middleton are struggling just like the rest of us when it comes to celebrating the holidays this year during the coronavirus pandemic. Scroll on for what the royal had to say.

Much like for the rest of us, planning amid the coronavirus pandemic is a royal pain, too. 

It's customary for most of the British royals to be together at Sandringham House on Christmas Day, as evidenced by years of group family photos after a service at St. Mary Magdalene Church. While the annual festivities typically draw many familiar faces—a family luncheon has had close to 50 family members in attendance—the 2020 celebrations are going to look much different amid the ongoing health crisis. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton addressed the family's holiday predicament while meeting with university students in Cardiff on Tuesday, Dec. 8 as part of their ongoing journey across the United Kingdom on the Royal Train. The trip, which began on Dec. 6, includes stops in England, Scotland and Wales and visits with frontline workers, volunteers, care home staff, and teachers.

While chatting with the young people, the father of three revealed that the holidays this year are posing a challenge for them as well. "It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans," he said. "It's difficult to know what to do for the best."

As 21-year-old student Lily Faulkner told press afterward, "They were trying like the rest of us to make Christmas plans with their family and still weren't 100 percent sure of what they were going to do or where they were going to be."

Just days ago, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed how and where Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip will be spending the holiday this year. "Having considered all the appropriate advice," the spokesperson said, "the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor."

Currently, the U.K. government along with administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have permitted up to three households to form a bubble for the Christmas holiday and move within them between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27, according to the AP (via The Los Angeles Times).

Joe Giddens/PA Wire via AP Images

Considering the limitations of the traditional Sandringham House Christmas, this year also offers an opportunity for royals to celebrate the holiday differently with relatives outside the royal family. 

In the meantime, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are covering plenty of road right now as their brief train tour will total 1,250 miles traveled, including a stop in Reading on Tuesday to meet nurses at the Royal Berkshire Hospital—the hospital where Middleton was born back in 1982. 

"The Duke and Duchess are very much looking forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible work that has been done across the country throughout this difficult year," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said, "and to sharing their gratitude on behalf of the nation for all those supporting their local communities ahead of the Christmas holidays."

For a closer look at royals' whirlwind trip, keep scrolling!

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
All Aboard

On Dec. 6, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began their tour of England, Scotland and Wales aboard the royal train. Throughout the three-day journey, Will and Kate will meet with and pay tribute to community members who showed tremendous leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. 

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Public Health, But Make it Fashion

Face masks are aplenty for this royal tour, with Kate recycling a floral one by Amaia. It's a steal at under $20, but her Alexander McQueen coat (paired with a festive tartan scarf) comes with a decidedly heftier price tag. 

Andy Barr-WPA Pool/Getty Images
A Warm Welcome

After their first night, during which the royals slept in separate "his and hers" single beds, Prince William and Kate disembarked in Edinburgh, where they spent time with first responders working on the frontlines of the pandemic. 

ANDY COMMINS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Royal Blues

They also paid a visit to teachers and students from the Holy Trinity Church of England First School in Berwick. While Prince William kept warm in a holiday-inspired scarf, Kate looked ever-so elegant in her tried and true Catherine Walker coat. 

Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP
Next Stop

The royals also met with volunteers from the Batley Community Centre in northern England who supported the elderly community throughout the pandemic. 

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Twinning

Kate and William opt for coordinating navy blue coats as they arrive in Manchester ahead of their visit to FareShare, an organization that fights food waste across the United Kingdom. 

PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP
Outfit Change

Kate made the most of their brief trip by switching her sophisticated creme sweater for a festive patterned one. Two looks in one! 

GEOFF PUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Say Cheese

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stop for a selfie with a volunteer at the Old Smithfields Market in Manchester.

Jonathan Buckmaster - Pool / Getty Images
Sweet Treats

During a visit with university students in Cardiff, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge indulged in a sweet treat.  

Jonathan Buckmaster - Pool / Getty Images
Let's Talk

Prince William and Kate Middleton sat down with local university students in Cardiff about the challenges they've faced during the pandemic, including with their mental health. 

Ben Birchall - Pool / Getty Images
Hello, Duchess!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge crossed paths with a group of people at the Bath Spa train station, including 5-year-old Jasmine Warner, who's brother Otto came out of cancer treatment on Dec. 8. 

Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images
A Socially Distanced Royal Visit

Those inside Cleve Court Care Home got a sweet visit from Prince William and Kate Middleton, who stopped by and waved to residents from outside the facility's sliding doors.  

