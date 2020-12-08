Olivia JadeGigi HadidHoliday MoviesSelena QuintanillaDie NeuestenVideos

Kylie Jenner Debuts Red-Hot Hair Transformation: "Ariel Who?"

Kylie Jenner revealed her radiant red hair transformation on Instagram Monday, Dec. 7, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star asking, "What should we name her?"

von Elyse Dupre Dez 08, 2020 15:35Tags
BeautyKeeping Up With The KardashiansHaareKardashiansKylie JennerPromis

It's hard to keep up with Kylie Jenner—and her ever-changing hair.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 7 to give her fans a look at her radiant red locks.

"Ariel who?" the 23-year-old captioned the pic, referencing the Disney princess and later asking her followers to name the wig. While Kourtney Kardashian suggested "Kristen ElDorado Meadow," Khadijah Haqq McCray recommended "Fine Wine."

This isn't the first time the makeup mogul has transformed her tresses. In fact, she's experimented with a number of hair hues over the years, ranging from brunette and blonde to pink and green.

"I first dyed my hair when I was 16," she wrote in a 2015 KylieJenner.com blog post. "I dyed it blue and I never even asked my mom. After that, I've just had this addiction to changing my hair. It makes me feel like a new person. I love feeling different and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way."

foto
Kylie Jenner's Hair Evolution

She's also enjoyed playing with her collection of wigs. As she wrote, they're "just SO much easier because I change my mind so much and this way I'm not damaging my hair."

Top Stories

1

Juice Wrld's Girlfriend Reflects on the Day He Died One Year Later

2

How Shawn Mendes and Matthew McConaughey's Surprising Bromance Began

3

Jamie Foxx Reflects on "Unimaginable Hardships" After Sister's Death

To see more of Kylie's hair transformations, check out the photos below.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Brunette Bombshell

At the 2013 MTV Movie Awards, Kylie's tousled hair makes for the perfect romantic waves.  

Instagram
Big Barrel Curls

One word: Stunning! Her curly black tresses effortlessly cascade down her shoulders.

Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com
Sweet 16

Kylie's hair is ultra-long and jet black for her 16th birthday party.

Instagram
Test Run

She first experimented with her now-signature blue shade back in 2013, dying her under layer a bright blue hue.

Instagram
Coachella Ready

Her warmer ombré is all about boho chic.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Ombré Effects

At The Hunger Games: Catching Fire premiere, the E! star heats up the red carpet with a warm caramel ombré.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Fake Out

Don't go gaga over Kylie's bangs just yet—they're clip-ins!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bye Bangs

The faux bangs are gone and her effortless layers return.

Dark Beauty

See ya, blonde! The E! star picks a solid dark hue for her hair, and coordinates her lips to match.

KAO/Splash News
Peek-a-Boo

Surprise! Kylie adds a sneaky splash of blonde to the under layers of her hair.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Aquafina FlavorSplash
Dark Matter

Chop, chop! Kylie trims her tresses into a shoulder-length cut and goes for a subtler, dark ombré.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
Crop Chic

Before long, the old ombré proportions appear on her new short hair.

JB Lacroix/WireImage
Lighten Up

To the light side! At least, that's where the ends of her hair are going with this drastic black-to-blond effect.

Instagram
Blond Before the Blue

Just before adopting her cerulean tint, Kylie debuts a blonder-than-ever ombré on Instagram. 

Instagram
Just a Hair

Before she went for the blue ombré, Kylie experimented with playful teal streaks.

AKM-GSI
Blue Or Bust

And it's blue! The E! star debuts her eye-catching new tint.

Instagram
Faded

Slightly less blue, but still a fun and flirty shade.

Instagram
Lady in Green

Kylie's color slightly shifts from teal to green in this Instagram snapshot.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Blue's Back

Looks like that Kelly green color was just a rinse (or an Instagram filter)!

Instagram
New Look

Just ahead of the 2014 VMA Awards, she opts for added edge by shaving her nape.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV
Va Va VMAs

Jet black and side swept, Kylie's hair is all drama.

Instagram
Selfie Time

She takes out her extensions just in time for a candid selfie.

Abaca USA/AKM-GSI
Classic

Nothing beats her classic lengthy, raven tresses.

Instagram
Déjà Vu

Kylie is clearly channeling big sister Kim Kardashian.

Instagram
Family Matters

Whew! Kylie's dark, long locks are seriously glamorous, and again resemble Kim's flawless hair.

Christopher Polk/WireImage
Pile on the Length

The 17-year-old's extensions are in, and back to teal too.

Instagram
Cold Steel

Instead of her go-to-blue, Kylie settles for an added splash of grey to liven up her hair.

FayesVision/WENN.com
Gone Gray

Kylie's steel gray seems to have softened into a dove shade.

Instagram
Blue Period

And the blue is back! The E! star revives here teal tresses with a black-and-blue ombré.

Goodwin/WCP/Dunkin D/FAMEFLYNET
Back to Black

She's got dreamy raven locks again. 

foto
Weitere Fotos anzeigen von Kylie Jenner's Hair Evolution
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

Top Stories

1

Juice Wrld's Girlfriend Reflects on the Day He Died One Year Later

2

How Shawn Mendes and Matthew McConaughey's Surprising Bromance Began

3

Jamie Foxx Reflects on "Unimaginable Hardships" After Sister's Death

4

Why Kevin Hart Called New Celeb Game Face Episode "Comedy Gold"

5

The Situation's Probation Officer Sends Warning Over Community Service