Halle Berry Reflects on Natalie Desselle Reid's Legacy in Moving Tribute After Her "Devastating" Death

Halle Berry is remembering her special connection to Natalie Desselle Reid.

She took to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 7 to share an emotional tribute to her late B*A*P*S co-star. Natalie, who died on Monday at age 53 after battling colon cancer, is known not only for the 1997 comedy film that starred Halle and Martin Landau, but also for roles in Eve and Madea's Big Happy Family.

"I'm still processing this devastating news - and as I continue to read all of your kind words, memories of Natalie continue to flood back to me," Halle wrote. "Natalie was one of the most precious people I've ever known. The second I met her our hearts were intertwined - we had a connection that was simply unexplainable, and she stayed her same sweet self all the years I knew her."

The 54-year-old Oscar winner pointed out that the pair remained close and would "hoot and holler" when sending each other any B*A*P*S-related content that they would spot over the years.