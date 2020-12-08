Brian Austin Green Requests Joint Custody of His and Megan Fox's Kids in Divorce Filing

Weitere : Brian Austin Green Credits Megan Fox for His "Self-Worth"

Brian Austin Green is asking the courts to grant him time with his sons amid his ongoing divorce from estranged wife Megan Fox.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Beverly Hills, 9010 alum has filed for joint physical and legal custody of the couple's three kids, Journey, 4, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8.

Green, 47, filed his divorce petition on Nov. 25, the same day that Fox filed for divorce. She cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children, in addition to termination of spousal support for herself and Green.

The 34-year-old Transformers actress had previously filed for divorce in August 2015, but the couple reconciled, and she filed to dismiss the divorce in April 2019. They separated in November 2019 after having tied the knot in June 2010.

After last month's divorce filing, E! News learned from a source that the pair had been waiting to move forward with the divorce until their plan for the boys had been arranged.

"They needed to hash out custody and figure everything out," the insider shared. "It's been in the works, and this was always her plan. As soon as they wrapped it up and the papers were in order, she filed. They will continue with 50/50 and have a plan for holidays."