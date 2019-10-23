Rose McGowan Claims Harvey Weinstein and Lisa Bloom ''Upended'' Her Life in Bombshell Lawsuit

Rose McGowan is accusing Harvey Weinstein, Lisa Bloom and David Boies of waging a "diabolical and illegal effort" to suppress her 1997 rape allegations in a new lawsuit filed on Wednesday.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the star alleges that Weinstein, Bloom, Boies and the intelligence firm Black Cube took actions to "ensure that McGowan's story never saw the light of day, and—if it did—that no one would believe her." These actions allegedly include racketeering, violations of the Federal Wiretap Act, invasion of privacy, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

All of this was allegedly done to "protect Weinstein's reputation, suppress negative information about him, and silence and discredit his users."

McGowan claims she was one of the many women he targeted because she attempted to detail her 1997 rape allegations in her 2018 book, Brave.

Because of these alleged efforts, the star's lawyers claim she "has suffered tremendously."