Where to Buy The Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II Before It Sells Out!

Go flex with Post Malone's latest collaboration with Crocs!
In his fifth drop with the footwear brand, the "Hollywood's Bleeding" singer debuted the Duet Max Clog II which features an exaggerated, chunky outsole, pivotable backstraps with adjustable hooks, and Post Malone-branded rivets and lanyard clips. In addition to the new clog styles, which come in black and pink, fans can customize their Crocs with Jibbitz™ charms featuring grapes, a heart, a rubber duck and his infamous tattoos.
So grab your beer (and grapes) because you'll be feeling like a rockstar when you put these Crocs on!
The collection drops today at 12 PM ET. And these are the places you can cop the latest Post Malone x Crocs collection:
In the likely case the limited-edition styles sell out online, there's still hope! Posty and Crocs will be surprising 5,000 fans with giveaways in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Austin, Salt Lake City, Toronto, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Paris and Berlin.
"Giving away 5,000 pairs of shoes is how I'm saying ‘thank you' to my fans," the "Sunflower" singer revealed. "Each time Crocs and I partner, we make something better than before and I'm excited about what we came up with this time around. Drop 5 is going to be one my fans remember."
Scroll below to check out the latest drop!
Black Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II
Embody your inner Posty while rocking these clogs which have supportive chunky outsoles, and Posty-branded rivets and lanyard clips.
Pink Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II
Pretty in Pink! With these hot pink clogs, you'll be unstoppable even in rugged terrain.
PostyCo Black 3 Pack of Jibbitz™ Charms
Deck out your clogs with grapes, a heart, a rubber duck and representations of his infamous tattoos. The charm pack also comes in pink!
