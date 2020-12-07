The Challenge's Chris "CT" Tamburello Reveals He’s Separated From Wife Lili

Chris "CT" Tamburello is entering the 36th season of The Challenge as a single man.
Ahead of the Dec. 9 premiere of The Challenge: Double Agents, MTV is debuting a special teaser dubbed The Challenge: Double Agents Declassified on Monday, Dec. 7. A sneak peek from Hollywood Life reveals that CT has separated from his wife of two years, Lilianet Solares.
The 40-year-old dad told viewers, "The last few seasons, I wasn't in the best place mentally. Marriage was not going well. We're separated."
He explained that he has faced issues for a while and had to take a step back from his relationship. "I feel like I've been running from problems for a long time," CT said. "I feel like they finally caught up with me. I couldn't lie to myself anymore."
Going into the new season of the competition show, he wants to work out and get into shape after the split.
"So now I'm coming in, like, focused on myself, focused on work, focused on my son, focused on getting my head right, getting back in shape, taking my life back," he added. "The dad bod era is over. It is now a fatherly figure, alright? That's how we're doing it."
He and Lili tied the knot in Florida in 2018, with many of his Challenge family members in attendance. Cara Maria Sorbello, Derrick Kosinski and Shane Landrum were among those that celebrated the couple in the tropics. And the newlyweds had already welcomed their son, Chris Jr., the year before.
In fact, being a parent inspired CT to join the 29th season in 2017. "I felt like he helped me get my life back. Coming on this show, I like to think that I did it for him and for the right reasons," the reality star said back then.
A teaser for the season gave a look into his home life with his adorable son. "The closer it gets to leaving, you know, the more time I want to spend with this maniac," CT said at the time.
The Real World: Paris alum recently mentioned Lili on Instagram on Nov. 21, which marked six years since they've known each other. "Six years later... ...still thinks I'm funny," he wrote alongside a smiling picture of his wife in glasses. Lili, meanwhile, has her account set to private but still has the username @mrstamburello1123.
As fans will recall, CT's previous long-term girlfriend and fellow Challenge competitor Diem Brown tragically died from cancer in 2014. He called her an "angel" in his tribute message on Instagram.
The new special will air on MTV at 8 p.m. Read on to see which couples from The Challenge have remained together through it all.