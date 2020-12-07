Kim Kardashian's Jaw-Dropping New Bikini Pics Are Heating Up December

Weitere : Kim Kardashian Sums Up 2020 in One Perfect Photo

Even in winter, Kim Kardashian is red hot.

On Monday, Dec. 7, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a couple bikini-clad photos from her recent family getaway to Lake Tahoe. Although Kim was away in a cold-weather destination, she was able to heat things up with an itty-bitty, green bikini.

In fact, the mother of four soaked in the sun as she posed in a hot tub. Alongside the images, which showed off her famous curves, the SKIMS founder wrote, "Always find your light!"

We're not the only ones noticing Kim's stunning bikini pic as her famous friends have since sounded off in the comments section. Namely, both La La Anthony and Kimora Lee Simmons commented with heart-eye emojis.

This is just the latest series of photos from the family's Lake Tahoe trip. Previously, Kendall Jenner shared content from an outing to an ice rink and Kylie Jenner displayed her cleaving-baring winter wear.