Candace Cameron Bure's Holiday Gift Guide Is Full of Heartfelt Presents

It's the most wonderful time of the year for Candace Cameron Bure.

In addition to bringing joy to fans with her Hallmark Christmas movies, the actress is also gearing up for lots of family time.

"I can't wait to spend intentional and undivided time with my husband and children, take a cellphone and social media detox and cook meals together," Candace exclusively shared with E! News. "If 2020 has taught me anything, there's no place like home."

With just a few more shopping weeks to go until Christmas, Candace was able to share some of her gift picks for the holiday season.

From must-have Dr. Lancer skincare products to an inspirational devotional journal, the mother of three may just have the perfect gift for that special someone on your list.