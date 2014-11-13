The Kardashians Aren't Doing a Christmas Card This Year (Say What?!)—Find Out Why!

Well, this isn't jolly at all!
The Kardashians are known for their elaborate and over-the-top Christmas cards every year, but if you're waiting to see what Kris Jenner and the rest of the E! stars cook up this year, you'll be disappointed—because they're not doing it!
Yes, the news is shocking to us all, and while some may assume there is some sort of family drama behind it, Kim Kardashian explains that it's nothing of the sort. They just ran out of time.
"I think what we're going to do this year is - we're a little confused this year because we ran out of time," the brunette beauty told Glamour U.K. during an interview.
But don't fret. They will be releasing another card featuring the fam-bam.
"I think this is the first year that we're not doing our card, but what we're going to do is, at our Christmas party we have this amazing photo booth so we're going to do like a compilation and do a New Year's card," Kim adds.
"So we're all going to get together at the beginning of the party and make sure that we all get photos together and do this whole thing. So that's kind of what we came up with, but we're kind of sad, we just couldn't get it together. And where is everyone? Y'know, this one doesn't want to be in it, this one does want to be in it, so who knows…"
Until then, fans can continue to admire last year's creation.
The family released an intricate, high-fashion photo, shot by renowned photographer David LaChappelle, in which Kim, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Bruce Jenner all wore black and struck a pose in a ransacked, carnival-like room of sorts filled with dollar bills, a sparkling gold money sign, mannequins and photos of the family members, among many other things.