Olivia Jade Teases "Honest" Conversation About College Admissions Scandal In New Red Table Talk

Olivia Jade is ready to break her silence.

As Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli continue to serve their prison sentences for their roles in the college admissions scandal, their youngest daughter is sharing her side of the story on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, which is set to drop on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 8.

"I've watched the show and I think you guys are all amazing and it feels really safe," Olivia tells Jada and her co-hosts Willow Smith and Adrienne Norris in a clip of their sit-down. "But it also feels honest and it feels like we're all gonna lay it out here and it's gonna be like an open conversation."

Along with the sneak peek, Olivia shared a message with her 1.2 million Instagram followers, "Thank you @jadapinkettsmith @adriennebanfieldnorris @willowsmith for bringing me to the table so I can publicly share my experience for the first time."