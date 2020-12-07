Fans Are an Emotional Wreck After Euphoria’s Special Rue Episode—See the Best Reactions

Weitere : Zendaya Is Feeling "Lucky" After Historic Emmys Win

Anyone else experiencing an emotional hangover?

After a highly anticipated wait, HBO switched up the premiere date for its two special Euphoria episodes, delivering a Christmas-themed episode focused entirely on Zendaya's Rue on Thursday, Dec. 3. Like us, fans spent the weekend catching up on what's best described as the reason the 24-year-old earned that Emmy.

Separate from season two, part one is designed to help us put the pieces together after Rue relapsed in that heartbreaking season one finale. The episode takes place on Christmas Eve as Rue meets with her sobriety sponsor Ali (Colman Domingo) for an incredibly long, drawn-out conversation about love, trauma, heartbreak, addiction, Black Lives Matter, family and feeling like you've reached the end of your rope.

It's dark, a little depressing and definitely a break from the series' traditional format. After all, they spent the majority of the episode at a diner just sitting and talking and sitting and talking some more.