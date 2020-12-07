Your Monday Cheat Sheet: Everything You Missed While Decking the Halls and Binge-Watching Holiday Movies

'Tis that holly, jolly time of the year.
Which, given this year, isn't saying much. However, after riding the emotional roller coaster that is 2020 for 11 months, we deserve some holiday cheer.
So, Starbucks delivered us new cups, Hallmark created a jam-packed schedule that hardly leaves room for bathroom breaks and Hulu warmed our hearts by finally giving us a holiday movie centered around a lesbian couple. (P.S.: There's more where that came from right here.)
With so. much. content. to consume, there's simply no way to keep up with everything else going on in the world. Or, at least, the world of Hollywood. So, allow us to catch you up on everything you may have missed. With our help, no one will ever know you spent the weekend in bed listening to Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson's "Oh Santa!" on repeat.
Finish posting your hot chocolate bomb to TikTok then get scrolling.
That's Out of Bounds
In terms of drama, this one is a slam dunk. Earlier in the week, pictures surfaced of NBA star Malik Beasley walking hand-in-hand with Larsa Pippen. The scandal of it? Well, Malik is married—and after seeing those snaps, his wife Montana Yao quickly filed for divorce. "She's a family person," revealed a source close to the mom of 18-month-old Makai. "She's focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. Her son is her first priority."
And as for Larsa, well, according to a source, she was fully aware he was off the market. However, "she thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage," added the insider, noting "Larsa and Malik are still in touch and are planning to see each other again when the news blows over." Until then, Larsa doesn't want to hear what you think about her. As she wrote on her Instagram Story, "Don't judge me until you know me."
She's Just Being Miley
And coming at us like a wrecking ball with these revelations. During a conversation with Howard Stern, Miley Cyrus held nothing back, discussing FaceTime sex, her recent relapse during quarantine and her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth. "I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will," she said, admitting, "there was too much conflict...I don't get off on drama or fighting."
She can't stop, won't stop there. Later, in her cover interview with Rolling Stone, she compared their relationship to grasping for a life saver. "I think that's really what, ultimately, getting married was for me," she said. "One last attempt to save myself."
The only question that still lingers: Whatever happened to her best friend Leslie?
Big, Big Plans
Like parenthood! On Sunday, Dec. 6, Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell announced they are expecting their first baby together. "A dream," the Bachelor alum captioned a video of her ultrasound. "Except I'm not dreaming. I'm wide awake. Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around my belly. Listening to your little heartbeat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby."
Other news to come out of Bachelor Nation as of late? OG Bachelorette couple Trista and Ryan Sutter celebrated 17 years of marriage. "Through good times and bad, sickness and health, blue skies and rain," he wrote to his wife, "you've stood by me through difficult times, supported me through change and sympathized with me through struggle."
The milestone comes as Ryan battles a mysterious illness that has left the duo begging for more insight. "We are young-ish and blessed, but not immune," she shared on Instagram. "We lived a fairy tale on TV and have a great life for all intents and purposes, but answers would be nice. So, I'm going to keep praying for answers and am hopeful that if you are the praying type, that you'll think of Ryan when the time comes to send up a message."
It Takes Two to Tango
Chrishell Stause left Dancing With the Stars with something better than the mirrorball trophy: love. Yes, despite rumors she may have been coupling up with partner Gleb Savchenko, behind-the-scenes, she was actually falling for pro Keo Motsepe. "Chrishell and Keo had flirty chemistry and it was definitely something they couldn't deny," a source told E!. "Chrishell thinks Keo is a sweetheart and loves where his heart is."
Indeed, he stood by her as fans accused her of ending Gleb's marriage of 14 years. "That was so stressful at the time," she recalled to Nick Viall, admitting she wasn't ready to make her relationship with Keo official just yet. "It's nice now to kind of feel like the truth has kind of come out."
Before You Go...
The GOATs of pop culture were honored on Sunday, Dec. 6 during MTV's Movie & TV Awards special, which included Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair recreating that iconic Cruel Intentions kiss. Keep scrolling to see every star at the show.