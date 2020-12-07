Vanessa Hudgens Gives Posh Spice Vibes at the MTV Movie & TV Awards Special

Vanessa Hudgens just spiced up our lives.
The Second Act actress knows how to werk a red carpet, which is why her fans were delighted to see her in her element at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Special on Sunday, Dec. 6.
Of course, the former Disney Channel star didn't disappoint with her sleek and chic design, which gave off Posh Spice vibes. And it appears Vanessa took a page from Victoria Beckham's fashion book because her stylish ensemble proved that less is more.
For the star-studded show, the 31-year-old actress made heads turn and jaws drop with her little black dress.
The strapless mini by Versace was simple yet striking. As if that weren't effortless enough, the High School Musical alum accessorized with peep-toe platform heels, layered chunky gold bracelets and a statement-making gold necklace.
Vanessa's stylish moment wasn't the only thing people swooned over. Her beauty was just as glamorous. For her hair, The Princess Switch star had a slick-straight lob that was parted in the middle. Again, she channeled her inner Posh Spice with her 'do.
As for her beauty? Vanessa went with a soft-glam approach that was reminiscent of the '90s trends. She rocked a smoky eye with dramatic false lashes and a thick cat-eye, but kept the rest of her face simple. She completed her lewk with a matte nude lipstick.
Tonight, Vanessa will take the stage and host the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Special. Ahead of the event, she raved about the opportunity in an interview with People.
"I'm really excited about a lot of things for the show this year," she shared. "First off, it's the first-ever GOAT awards, which is really fun. I love hosting, so to be able to do it during 2020 is a nice mix-up."
"Hosting a show during this time is, you know, a little weird. A lot more COVID testing, but it's really great to be able to come here and celebrate and to be able to uplift people during these times," she explained, adding, that this year's ceremony would be one to remember.
"Fans are gonna have a lot to look forward to on Sunday," she said ahead of the event. "We are all about the GOATs here, so we are going to get the greatest of all time and we deserve that after the year that we have had."
The MTV Movie & TV Awards special will honor and celebrate the most unforgettable moments in movies and television shows. But before awards are handed out tonight, take a look at all of the eye-catching fashion to hit the red carpet here.