Morgan Wallen Pokes Fun at His Coronavirus Controversy on SNL

Country singer Morgan Wallen made his Saturday Night Live debut... and it made people want to bring out their whiskey glasses.

As fans of the 27-year-old star know, his SNL appearance on Saturday, Dec. 5 was a big deal. Almost two months ago, Morgan was actually scheduled as the musical guest for the Oct. 10th episode. However, he was booted from the long-running comedy show after breaking coronavirus protocols put in place by the series.

Ahead of his original SNL performance, the country musician made headlines after he was seen partying maskless with fans at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. And because we live in the age of social media, party-goers posted pictures and videos of Morgan at the football festivity. In videos shared on TikTok and Twitter, the "Whiskey Glasses" singer was seen taking shots and kissing multiple women.

So when Morgan made his SNL debut as the musical guest this weekend, fans were surprised to see him perform in one of the sketches... about his COVID-19 controversy.