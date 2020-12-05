Paris Hilton Shares Heartwarming Tribute to Celebrate Her First Anniversary With Boyfriend Carter Reum

Paris Hilton finally found the other half of her heartbeat.
In a honor of her and her entrepreneur boyfriend Carter Reum's first anniversary, the mogul shared a video of some of the couple's sweetest moments over the last year. The video, which Paris posted to Instagram, includes the couple getting cozy in tropical locations, celebrating the holidays, and even rocking coordinating Halloween costumes. Naturally, the video—set to Paris' song "Heartbeat"—features lots and lots of footage of the couple kissing.
Paris penned a caption just as cute as the couple, writing, "Happy 1 year Anniversary my love! I love that we celebrate our love every month! I can't believe it's only been a year. It feels like I've been with you a lifetime! I have never felt so close to another person in my life. And that's because you're the first one who tore down the walls I built around my heart and opened up my heart in a way that I didn't know was possible."
"I truly believe that we were [sic] custom-made for each other and meant to be. Nothing in my life has ever felt so right or so perfect! Every day I feel like I'm in a dream," the Repo! The Genetic Opera star continued. "There's no one I'd rather spend forever with. I've heard of twin flames before but I never believed in them till you."
She concluded the gushing post with, "Love you forever my twin flame, my best friend, my other half, my partner for life. And I can't wait for our future and a lifetime of love and adventures. Because no matter what happens in life, I will always be happy, feel safe and at home in your arms and by your side forever."
Though the former Simple Life star began dating Carter, who co-founded the liquor company VEEV Spirits with his brother Courtney Reum, just last year, the two run in the same friend circle, a source told E! in January.
"They are very happy together," the E! insider revealed. "They met through friends, and everyone is saying what a great couple they make."
Clearly, Paris and Carter agree with that assessment, because they're still going strong! Check out the video above.