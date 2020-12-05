Nikki Bella's Baby Boy Matteo (and His Hair) Steals the Show in Family Christmas Card Shoot

Weitere : Nikki Bella's Son Matteo Is Already a Selfie King in New Pics

It's a Bella Baby's first Christmas card!

On Friday, Dec. 5, Nikki Bella posted photos and video from a family photo shoot with fiancé and Dancing With the Stars season 29 champion Artem Chigvintsev and their 4-month-old son, Matteo Chigvintsev. The baby—and his wild hair—certainly stole the show.

"Christmas card shoot..." Nikki wrote. "Loved Teo's hair blowing in the wind lol."

In the shoot, the 37-year-old Total Bellas star wore a backless red halter maxi dress. Artem wore a black suit and their baby sported beige overalls. The Dancing With the Stars pro stood in the middle holding the child with one arm and embracing Nikki with the other.

The three posed for photos in a vineyard full of dried grape vines with red and orange leaves, with brown leaves covering the ground.