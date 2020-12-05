Miley CyrusCarrie UnderwoodJustin BieberJennifer GarnerDie NeuestenVideos

Nikki Bella's Baby Boy Matteo (and His Hair) Steals the Show in Family Christmas Card Shoot

See a pic from Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's first Christmas card photo shoot with their son Matteo and also check out more sweet pics of their baby boy.

von Corinne Heller Dez 05, 2020 23:01Tags
Nikki BellaTotal Bellas
Weitere: Nikki Bella's Son Matteo Is Already a Selfie King in New Pics

It's a Bella Baby's first Christmas card!

On Friday, Dec. 5, Nikki Bella posted photos and video from a family photo shoot with fiancé and Dancing With the Stars season 29 champion Artem Chigvintsev and their 4-month-old son, Matteo Chigvintsev. The baby—and his wild hair—certainly stole the show.

"Christmas card shoot..." Nikki wrote. "Loved Teo's hair blowing in the wind lol."

In the shoot, the 37-year-old Total Bellas star wore a backless red halter maxi dress. Artem wore a black suit and their baby sported beige overalls. The Dancing With the Stars pro stood in the middle holding the child with one arm and embracing Nikki with the other.

The three posed for photos in a vineyard full of dried grape vines with red and orange leaves, with brown leaves covering the ground.

foto
Nikki Bella's Pregnancy Pics

Nikki and her twin sister and Total Bellas co-star Brie Bella, whose son Buddy was born a day after Matteo, have a partnership with a winery in Napa Valley, Calif., and also have homes in the area.

Top Stories

1

Selena Quintanilla's Sister Suzette Reacts to Success of Netflix Show

2
EXKLUSIV

All Your Murder on Middle Beach Questions Answered

3

Vanessa Hudgens Gives Posh Spice Vibes at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

See photos of Nikki and Brie Bella's baby boys:

Instagram
Baby's First Christmas Card

Nikki Bella's holds son Matteo Chigvintsev as they post for his first Christmas card.

Instagram
Welcome Matteo

Welcome to the world, Matteo ChigvintsevNikki Bella gave birth to her and Artem Chigvintsev's first child and son in July 2020.

Instagram
Welcome Buddy

Brie Bella welcomes her and Daniel Bryan's second child and first son, Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Newborn Matteo

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's newborn son poses for a pic.

Instagram/Brie Bella
Hi, I'm Buddy

Meet Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's second child and first son, Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Matteo and Dad

Artem Chigvintsev cuddles with his and Nikki Bella's first child, Matteo Chigvintsev.

Instagram
Bella Boys

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's sons Matteo Chigvintsev and Buddy Danielson lay side-by-side on a play mat.

Instagram
Party of Four

Brie Bella appears with husband Daniel Bryan and kids Birdie Danielson and Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Party of Three

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev appear with their son.

Instagram
Zzzzzzzz

No joke, but being a baby is exhausting. Just ask Brie Bella's son Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Sleepy Matteo

Artem Chigvintsev watches his and Nikki Bella's son sleep.

Instagram
The New "Bella Twins"

Brie Bella's son Buddy Danielson lays next to his cousin, Nikki Bella's son Matteo Chigventsev, who was born a day before him.

Nikki Bella/Brie Bella/Instagram
Twins Squared

Nikki Bella appears with son Matteo Chigventsev and Brie Bella's son Buddy Danielson. The babies were born a day apart.

Instagram
Dad and Kiddos

Brie Bella's husband Daniel Bryan appears with their kids, Birdie Danielson and Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Steely Eyes

Nikki Bella's son Matteo Chigvintsev showcases his piercing stare.

Instagram
Baby Blues

Brie Bella's baby boy Buddy Danielson poses for a solo pic.

Instagram
Bath Time!

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo Chigvintsev takes a bath.

Instagram
Don't Worry, I Got You

Brie Bella's daughter Birdie Danielson is a protective older sister to Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Family Time

Artem Chigvintsev's holds his and Nikki Bella's son Matteo Chigvintsev as Brie Bella's daughter Birdie Danielson sits next to them. 

Instagram
All the Kisses

Daniel Bryan kisses his and Brie Bella's daughter Birdie Danielson while he holds her little brother Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Kisses

Nikki Bella kisses her son Matteo Chigvintsev.

Instagram
Those Dimples

Brie Bella's son Buddy Danielson shows off his killer dimples.

Instagram
All Smiles

Nikki Bella's son Matteo Chigvintsev rocks a bow tie.

Instagram
Get That Puppy

Brie Bella and son Buddy Danielson dress up as Cruella de Vil and a dalmatian for his first Halloween.

Instagram / Nikki Bella
Halloween Fun

Grogu? No, Matteo.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Dimples!

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's son Buddy Danielson showcases his killer dimples as he appears with his dad.

Instagram
Hair King

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo Chigvintsev showcases his wild 'do.

Instagram
Father and Son

Daniel Bryan holds his and Brie Bella's son Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
A Man and His Mini-Me

Artem Chigvintsev and Matteo Chigvintsev take a nap.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Selfie With Mom

Brie Bella poses for a selfie with her son Buddy Danielson.

foto
Weitere Fotos anzeigen von Nikki and Brie Bella's Sons' Cutest Baby Pics
Total Bellas returns in 2021 only on E!

Top Stories

1

Selena Quintanilla's Sister Suzette Reacts to Success of Netflix Show

2
EXKLUSIV

All Your Murder on Middle Beach Questions Answered

3

Vanessa Hudgens Gives Posh Spice Vibes at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

4

Lauren Bushnell Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Chris Lane

5

Every Star at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Special