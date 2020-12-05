Kyle Richards Reveals She and Her Daughter Sophia Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Weitere : Justin Bieber, Katy Perry & More React to Coronavirus

Kyle Richards has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 5 to share the news with her 3.1 million followers. The reality TV personality also revealed that her 20-year-old daughter, Sophia Umansky, also tested positive for COVID-19.

"I love these people so much," she began her caption with several red heart emojis, alongside a family photo. "Some of you may have heard I have COVID. I got it after these photos were taken."

"Since I was diagnosed I have been separated from my family in order to keep them healthy. Unfortunately, Sophia also got it," Kyle continued. "We will stay in isolation until it's safe to see the family and others again. I can't wait to hug them."

While Kyle didn't share many details about when or how she and Sophia contracted the virus, it appears they are in the recovery process. It also seems the star's loved ones haven't been affected by COVID-19, including her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and their two other daughters, Alexia Umansky, 24, and Portia Umansky, 12, as well as Kyle's daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, 32, from a previous relationship.