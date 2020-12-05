Jennifer Garner Shares Recreation of Sexy Alias Pool Scene She Promised to "Never" Post

Weitere : Jennifer Garner Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation

Jennifer Garner is making quite a splash with her reenactment of a memorably sexy scene from her past.

The star shared a video to Instagram on Friday, Dec. 4 that shows her slowly emerging from a pool in the same way that her character Sydney Bristow did in a classic scene from the ABC spy series Alias. The new video points out how silly the scene was, but it also reminds everyone that Jennifer looks as incredible as ever.

The 13 Going on 30 star juxtaposed the actual Alias moment above her current-day recreation for the perfect comparison, much to her representatives' apparent chagrin.

"I am awfully grateful for everyone in this community," she captioned the post. "To celebrate all 10 million of you, here is THE video I promised my manager (hi, @nksolaka) and my publicist (hi, @mereowass) I would never post."

The 48-year-old mother of three added, "At some point in 2021, Ladies, I will try to look cute just for you. #thankyou."

Among the celebs who commented on the hilarious footage was Gina Torres, who had a recurring role on Alias as rival spy Anna Espinosa. "the Best!" Torres wrote, adding laughing and heart emojis.