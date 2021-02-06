30 Viral TikTok Products You Need In Your Life

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Contrary to popular belief, TikTok is more than just complicated dance trends and the Kardashians pulling hilarious pranks on each other. The social media platform is the ultimate influencer when it comes to unique Amazon finds and random items you never knew you needed in your life. Not to mention, users also have some great life hacks for 2021 like makeup brush sanitizing cases and booty-lifting leggings.
From touchscreen toasters and blanket ponchos to miracle skincare products and acupressure flip flops, let us do the honors of introducing you to 30 viral TikTok products that will make your life instantly better. No dancing required!
Keep scrolling to see the TikTok products we can't live without.
SEASUM Women's High Waist Pants
With over 40 colors and patterns to choose from, you're bound to find a style of these best-selling leggings that will inspire you to finish your workout. So many celebs have tried out these leggings for their TikTok followers!
Dr.Jart+ Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF30
The best-selling treatment protects skin from environmental aggressors while covering skin imperfections so you'll have the perfect canvas for flawless makeup application. It's no surprise this treatment was sold out for months after it went viral on TikTok!
Truly Unicorn Fruit Body Butter
With matcha, açaí, chia and rose, this body butter will nourish dry skin back to health and help you stay smelling amazing all day long.
CHI Spin N Curl in Onyx Black
This curler gives you red carpet curls in half the time without the risk of burning yourself. Just section off your hair and put each section in the curl chamber where it is heated and timed to create perfect curls.
CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser
SkinTok dermatologists rave about CeraVe products especially this salicylic acid cleanser. It's non-comedogenic and includes powerhouse ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and ceramides.
Ticarve Cleaning Gel for Car Detailing Putty
So many TikTok users have shown off the satisfying effects of this putty on car interiors and computer keyboards. If your drink consoles haven't been cleaned in a while, this is your sign to give your car some TLC.
Byriver Acupressure Massage Slippers
Wear these slippers for 15-30 mins per day and watch your back, foot and knee pain go away!
BECCA Cosmetics Under Eye Brightening Corrector
If we had a dollar for the amount of times we've seen this under eye brightening corrector on our For You Page, we could buy everyone one of these. This color corrector by BECCA will seriously take care of dark circles!
Revolution Cooking R180 High-Speed 2-Slice Stainless Steel Smart Toaster
Get perfectly toasted breads, bagels, English muffins, frozen waffles and pastries every single time with this touch screen toaster.
Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Another dermatologist-recommended find on TikTok! We tried this magical exfoliant and let's just say our skin has never looked better.
Hot Chocolate Bombs
We can't be the only ones re-watching hot chocolate bomb videos on TikTok- it's so satisfying! Drop the chocolate bomb into a cup of milk and watch the shell slowly crack open to reveal the marshmallows inside. Voila! The perfect cup of hot chocolate.
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Facial Moisturizer with SPF
Among the many products dermatologists on TikTok recommend, this sunscreen is a must for sun protection! It's been sold out almost everywhere since it went viral.
Cinema Secrets Pro Cosmetics Professional Makeup Brush Cleaner Pro Starter Kit
Friends don't let friends have dirty makeup brushes! Thankfully, our friends on TikTok turned us on to the Cinema Secrets Makeup Brush Cleaner. Just spray your brushes with this magical solution and you can say goodbye to pore-clogging dirt, oil and germs.
PumpCup Portable Hand Sanitizer Dispenser for Car Cup Holders
TikTok has provided us with our favorite pandemic lifestyle hacks! This hand dispenser fits in your car's cup holder, so you can sanitize your hands before and after going into stores.
Filter Stone Stream Handheld Shower for Dry Hair & Skin
Another purchase you didn't think you needed but you actually need! Filled with special beads that help filter out chlorine and harmful chemicals, you'll notice a positive change in your skin and hair.
Orgrimmar Magic Hair Curlers- 20 Pieces
It's official Gen X has finally discovered the power of hair curlers! These hair curlers offer a modern twist with incredible results.
Watermelon Windmill Cutter Slicer
Ok this might be one of our favorite TikTok discoveries! This durable slicer will cut up your watermelon into perfect squares without the mess.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze
This savior brow product is sold out almost everywhere! It's no wonder because the clear formula lifts, tames and sculpts brows to your liking.
Real Wax Battery Flameless Candles- Set of 5
Set the tone with these flameless remote-controlled candles! Enjoy 300+ hours of flickering candles without having to worry about a fire starting.
The Löopa Gyro Bowl
Kiss the days goodbye where you had to worry about your kid's snacks creating a mess. This revolutionary bowl makes it impossible for the bowl's contents to escape!
Brushean Makeup Brushes UV Sanitizer
Ok beauty gurus, this one is for you! Not only will this gadget store your brushes but it will also kill up to 99.9% of all viruses and bacteria with UV-C light and Ozone technology.
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
If you're in need of a mascara that will give your lashes some serious volume, this wildly-popular one is for you!
Adjustable Laptop Computer Stand
This TikTok find will transform your work from home experience. You can rest your laptop and phone on this foldable stand while helping your posture and keeping your workspace organized.
The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution
This miracle $7 peeling solution will help you keep your skin clear and glowing when you can't make it to the dermatologist or spa.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Repair, protect and strengthen your hair with this treatment! We love watching the before and after TikTok videos for Olaplex products because the hair transformations are major.
The Original Comfy Wearable Blanket
As seen on Shark Tank, this wearable sherpa blanket is loved by TikTok creators.
Chlorophyll Mask
This mask went viral on TikTok and for good reasons! It clarifies, soothes, and brightens your face in just one use.
Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler
This tumbler is loved by so many influencers because it will keep your beverages hot or cold for hours thanks to vacuum insulated technology.
Ice Roller Face Massager
We never knew how important skin icing was until TikTok! Use this magical ice roller to de-puff your eyes, calm inflammation and improve lymphatic drainage.
Mighty Patch Original
Don't poke or pick! These hydrocolloid stickers will visibly flatten pimples overnight and help clear up breakouts.
