Splurge-Worthy Gifts to Ask Santa For

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
'Tis the season of spending, so why not make it a full-on splurge? If there's ever a time to make a big gifting impression on friends, loved ones or even yourself, the holiday season is it!
Having a little trouble dreaming big? Don't worry, we've got you covered. We scoured Nordstrom, Amazon and more for those amazing, jaw-dropping, splurge-worthy gifts that'll make you a legend in the gifting department.
Make this one a holiday to remember with any (or all!) of the below. Then ask Santa for the rest, 'cause we know you've been extra good this year.
Apple Watch Series 6
As you'd expect from a company like Apple, the latest iteration of the Apple Watch has all the bells and whistles—it may even cook you breakfast, we're not sure. But what we are sure of is it lets you take calls and reply to texts, can measure your blood oxygen and heart rythm, is 20% faster than Series 5 and much more.
Lagos Stainless Steel Smart Caviar Apple Watch Band
A fancy watch deserves a fancy band, and this one definitely does the trick. Made of linked stainless steel with a double-button closure, it's a definite upgrade for your Apple Watch.
Cle de Peau Beaute Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 25
Now while it may seem odd to ask Santa for concealer, trust us: This is like the Ferrari of concealers. Loved by celebrities and their makeup artists alike, Clé de Peau Beauté's concealer delivers long-lasting, full coverage while correcting the appearance of dark circles, spots, imperfections and uneven tone without a heavy finish.
Theragun Pro
Getting a massage is so yesterday. Nowadays, everyone is into the Theragun, which can release knots in your muscles like magic, giving you greater range of motion and mobility. The Pro model is uber-quiet, has a 300-minute battery life, four unique arm positions and more.
Clé de Peau Beaute Synactif Neck & Decollete Cream
This cream helps firm, sculpt and detoxify your neck and décolletage, revealing an elegantly defined contour.
Foreo UFO
Get otherworldly skin with this next-level treatment tool, which works in conjunction with Foreo's UFO-activated sheet masks to brighten dull skin, lift and firm, reduce signs of aging and make you glow. The UFO offers heating, cooling, LED light therapy and T-Sonic pulsations that activate your face mask on a deeper level. Don't be surprised if people think you've had work done!
Human Touch Zero Gravity 5.0 Massage Chair
A full-body massage in zero gravity? Yes, please! Just lay back, relax and let this chair do all the work with the BodyMap PRO remote, which helps you control everything from the deluxe foot-and-calf massager to the dual lumbar heating units.
Burberry Kensington Trench Coat
Chic and sleek, this cotton trench hits all the right notes with classic styling, a double-breasted closure, adjustable buckle cuffs and, of course, that instantly recognizable plaid lining.
Dyson Airwrap Complete
You can pretty much get rid of any other hairstyling tool you own, 'cause you can do everything with the Dyson Airwrap. And we do mean everything—curl, wave, smooth and dry your hair without extreme heat using a variety of attachments, including a smoothing brush, round volumizing brush, a pre-styling dryer and more.
Diamond Princess Cut Stud Earrings
What's not to love about a classic pair of diamond studs? Offered in a timeless princess cut, these sparklers are nestled into 14 karat white gold settings.
Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II with Google Assistant
Whether you're in the middle of your favorite show, or your jams are just so good that you can't let in the outside world, these wireless, Bluetooth-compatible headphones will help block out noise and distractions with deep and intensive lifelike sound. As if that's not enough, they also come with Google Assistant built in.
Gucci Leather Belt With Double G Buckle
Everyone needs a good, classic black belt in their wardrobe, so you might as well make it Gucci. Made of Italian leather and sporting the classic interlocking GG on the brass buckle, this belt is slim, so you can wear it casually with jeans, or fancy with dress pants.
Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream
Literally the crème de la crème of skincare, this ultra-rich cream is a dream for dry skin types who need some moisture of the highest degree. Not only will it help heal dry skin and restore its vibrance, but the brand's nutrient-rich Miracle Broth can also soothe skin sensitivity, improve firmness and reduce signs of aging.
