Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares Prove They're Still Going Strong in Rare Public Outing

Weitere : Zac Efron Spotted Holding Hands With Rumored Girlfriend

Sorry ladies, Zac Efron remains a taken man.

The Neighbors actor and girlfriend Vanessa Valladares were spotted leaving a quick workout session in Adelaide, Australia this Friday. Paparazzi captured photographs of the couple, who left their gym from separate exits.

Vanessa broke a sweat in an orange and yellow sports bra and black leggings, while her man wore a muscle tank and black bottoms. He flew under the radar by sporting a pair of shades and a beanie, although he was recognized by onlookers, who he flashed a peace sign to.

Since Zac's move to the land down under earlier this year, he has maintained a low-key lifestyle with the help of Vanessa, who he started dating around July. A source previously told E! News, "He loves the area and the lifestyle and she has shown him a lot of great places. He's in a good place and happy down under."