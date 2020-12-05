Celebrate Saint West's 5th Birthday By Looking Back at His Cutest Pics

Happy birthday, Saint West!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest son is celebrating his fifth birthday today, Saturday, Dec. 5, even though it feels like it was just yesterday that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star welcomed him into the world. As E! readers are surely aware, Saint was born just two-and-a-half years after his big sister North West, and the brother-sister duo has since gained two additional siblings, 2-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm.

Saint has undoubtedly grown into his own, and he can almost always be seen with a huge grin on his face. While he definitely resembles both of his parents more and more each day, Kim pointed out earlier this year just how similar he looks to a younger version of herself.

"My twin in every way," Kim captioned (practically identical!) side-by-side photos of her as a child and Saint now. There's no doubt she'll post an equally sweet message today in honor of Saint's special day!