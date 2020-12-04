Selena Quintanilla's Husband Chris Pérez Reacts to Netflix Series

Chris Pérez doesn't need a Netflix show to honor the legacy of Selena Quintanilla. He got to experience her greatness firsthand.

The 51-year-old guitarist, who was married to the late singer and a part of her band, shared a few memories while weighing in on Selena: The Series.

"Alright so, here is my take on this," he wrote on Instagram Thursday, Dec. 3. "I loved her music even before I joined the band. I was intrigued by the fact that her brother [A.B. Quintanilla] had his name on everything as producer. Keyboard player Ricky Vela was my hero as far as musicianship goes. Her dad [Abraham Quintanilla Jr.] ran some amazing sound when I went to see them at an event in San Antonio."

Chris also remembered learning "so much" by taking on the parts of guitar player Roger Garcia, one of the early members of Selena y Los Dinos, and doing his best to "stretch it even further."

"They had a girl drummer that laid it DOWN (Suzette really is a badass)," he added, referencing Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla. "Joe [Ojeda] and Pete [Astudillo] brought the 'extra' and added a whole other dimension. PLUS Pete wrote amazing lyrics....and they sounded HEAVY."

In the end, Chris noted he "will forever respect the band and the people involved in it." He also expressed his hope that "you guys enjoy this series."