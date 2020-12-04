Miley CyrusCarrie UnderwoodJustin BieberJennifer GarnerDie NeuestenVideos

Baseball Pro Tres Barrera Announces Loss of Newborn Son: “Forever Our Angel”

Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera and his wife Lindsey are mourning the loss of their first child, Kaius Lee Barrera.

von Kaitlin Reilly Dez 04, 2020 21:41Tags
PromisBaseball
Tres BarreraMichael Reaves/Getty Images

On. Dec 4, Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera shared that he and wife Lindsey said goodbye to their baby boy in an emotional post on Instagram

"2020 has been a tough year for many, but it has definitely beaten us more than anything before," Tres wrote. "On Sunday November 29, 2020 my wife delivered our son at 7:12 am. Unfortunately our God decided he needed him in heaven before he was able to take his first breath. The emotion, the pain, are all things that one can not describe. As we mourn the loss of our baby boy, our faith remains strong and we will continue to take strides one day at a time in His name."

The athlete added, "I am most proud to call my myself the husband of my wife Lindsey. She is the strongest person I know and she will forever be my hero."

Tres called their son, who he said they named Kaius Lee Barrera, "forever our angel." 

foto
2020 Celebrity Babies

The news comes three months after the couple's pregnancy announcement on Instagram, which showed the Tres and Lindsey holding up a sonogram picture. 

Top Stories

1

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Celebrates Sister Bianka's Birthday

2

Barack Obama Boasts That This Rihanna Song Is a "Jam" He Can Sing Well

3

Yolanda Hadid Posts New Pic of Gigi Hadid’s Daughter While Babysitting

"Sometimes dark times serve to remind us how brightly the greatest blessing in our lives shine," Tres wrote in the caption. "Can't wait to meet you little man."

instagram

Tres and Lindsey married in January 2018. One day after their wedding, Tres posted a picture of him kissing his new bride at the church, along with the sweet caption, "Married to the most beautiful woman on earth. Life is good.. God is great... Thank you to all my family and friends for making our day so special. Lots of love."

Top Stories

1

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Celebrates Sister Bianka's Birthday

2

Barack Obama Boasts That This Rihanna Song Is a "Jam" He Can Sing Well

3

Yolanda Hadid Posts New Pic of Gigi Hadid’s Daughter While Babysitting

4

How Beyoncé and Jay-Z Survived and Thrived After Scandal

5

Kyle Richards Reveals She and Her Daughter Test Positive for COVID-19