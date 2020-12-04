The MixtapE! Presents Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Rosalía and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
We're nearing the finish line, music fans.
With just a few weeks left in this wretched year, the music industry is starting to slow down a bit ahead of the holiday break. But just because everyone's gearing up to take some much deserved time off doesn't mean they have quite yet. From a pop prince's latest LP to a pair of very high-profile collaborations, there are still plenty of goodies to sift through this week. Even Britney Spears got in on the fun!
Here are our picks for the best of the week's best. Your playlist for Dec. 4-6 has arrived. Enjoy!
Shawn Mendes — "Teach Me How to Love"
Shawn's excellent new album Wonder seems to be nearly entirely a love letter to his girlfriend Camila Cabello—especially this sultry standout track.
The Weeknd feat. Rosalía — "Blinding Lights (Remix)"
What to do when the Grammys snub you entirely? Take one of the year's best tracks and turn it into a bilingual delight with the help of a Spanish superstar, that's what.
Mariah Carey feat. Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson — "Oh Santa!"
Three of our very best pop vocalists joining forces for a revamp of Mimi's 2010 holiday bop as part of her Apple TV+ exclusive, Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special? A yuletide blessing, indeed.
Yuna — "Dance Like Nobody's Watching"
The Malaysian R&B singer takes a detour to the dance floor on this groovy new release that's less about pumping up the BMP and more about getting lost in the atmospherics.
Aly & AJ — "Slow Dancing"
With the release of this achingly intimate first single, the Michalka sisters officially have us excited for their new album, due in 2021.
Bastille feat. Kenny Beats — "Goosebumps"
On this title track off their surprise new EP, the English pop band teamed with American producer Kenny Beats to make what frontman Dan Smith described as "a throwback R&B song and something a bit more playful." Mission accomplished, we'd say.
FINNEAS — "Another Year"
Just Billie Eilish's brother delivering a soothing Christmas ballad tailor-made for this topsy-turvy year, where the greatest gift of all just may be some simple human connection. In a statement about the track, which was written pre-pandemic, FINNEAS said, "Had I known anything I know now about how 2020 would go, I don't think I would have changed a word. I hope wherever this song finds you, it brings you some small dose of comfort. The horizon is bright, I think."
Quinn XCII feat. Chelsea Cutler — "Stay Next to Me"
On this first single off Quinn's forthcoming new album, Change of Scenery II, these collaborators paint a picture of the sort of night out with someone special that none of us have been able to enjoy since March. Here's hoping we all get to revel in those feelings again sometime soon. Until then, we've got this song, at least.
Russell Dickerson — "All Yours, All Night"
The country star has us all swoony after listening to this highly romantic standout off his new LP, Southern Symphony.
Rina Sawayama — "LUCID"
OK, this last one's a bit of a cheat, as this track actually dropped last week. But since The MixtapE! took last week off to celebrate the holiday, we're making an exception here for this delectable and super danceable single off the deluxe re-release of Rina's excellent April album, SAWAYAMA. Deal with it.
