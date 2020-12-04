Queen Elizabeth Is Mourning the Death of Her Corgi-Mix Vulcan

Weitere : Prince William and Kate Middleton's Dog Lupo Passes Away

Queen Elizabeth II is mourning the loss of one of her last remaining dogs.

The monarch's dog Vulcan has died, Buckingham Palace confirmed. The corgi-dachshund mix, which reportedly passed away at Windsor Castle, was one of the 94-year-old sovereign's remaining two four-legged friends. The known corgi lover, who stopped breeding them in 2015 after decades of doing so, said goodbye to her last remaining home-bred corgi, Willow, in 2018. Her other corgi, Whisper, which she had adopted from a late staffer, died later that year. Now, according to The Sun, the queen has only one pup left, a "dorgi" named Candy, 76 years after she received her first corgi, Susan, as an 18th birthday present.

It's been a sad time for the royal family and their pets as of late. On Nov. 22, Kate Middleton and Prince William announced their beloved family dog, a black cocker spaniel named Lupo, had died.