Watch a Chilling Sneak Peek at Your New True Crime Fix Framed By The Killer

There's nothing more cold-blooded than murder. But what happens when the evidence points to the wrong person?

This very question is raised in E!'s exclusive sneak peek of Framed by the Killer, a new limited series premiering on Oxygen Friday, Jan. 15. Executive produced by Ice-T, Framed by the Killer will unravel tales of elaborate whodunnit murder mysteries that lead police to one suspect, only to discover later their suspect was framed by the actual killer.

Each episode explores a unique case—some of which are discussed in the below preview clip—though they're all riddled with clues that ultimately reveal nothing is what it seems.

Take the premiere episode, for example. A successful entrepreneur is found dead on the side of the road. When unexpected clues are found during the autopsy, investigators uncover a devious sex cult and are drawn into the religion of Santeria, ultimately revealing a killer no one ever suspected.