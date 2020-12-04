Miley CyrusCarrie UnderwoodJustin BieberJennifer GarnerDie NeuestenVideos

Miley Cyrus Pokes Fun at Liam Hemsworth Marriage in Message to TikTok Couple

After a TikTok couple said they'd get married if Miley Cyrus commented on their video, the singer replied with a message about her previous nuptials.

von Elyse Dupre Dez 04, 2020 13:50Tags
Miley CyrusLiam HemsworthPromis
Weitere: Miley Cyrus Talks Divorce From Liam Hemsworth & Sobriety

Miley Cyrus just gave two fans the ultimate surprise.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, the singer spotted a TikTok video of a couple kissing and dancing to her hit "Plastic Hearts." The clip, uploaded by @de4dangel, also stated, "If Miley Cyrus comments we will get married." 

Needless to say, the Grammy-nominated artist couldn't resist leaving a message. "Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me," the "Wrecking Ball" star wrote. "Congrats." 

As fans will recall, Cyrus was previously married to Liam Hemsworth. The former couple, who met and fell in love while filming The Last Song together in 2009, wed in 2018. But a decade after their romance began, they officially split. They announced their breakup in 2019—filing for and finalizing their divorce later that year.

Cyrus recently opened up about the end of their marriage in a tell-all interview with Howard Stern. The 28-year-old recalled how, during the engagement, their Malibu home burned down in the 2018 California wildfires. Cyrus said she "lost everything."

"Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, 'What could be purposeful about this?' I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him," she told the radio host. "And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."

foto
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth: Romance Rewind

Cyrus also admitted "there was too much conflict," which she didn't want in her life. "When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone," she said. "I don't get off on drama or fighting."

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

After the split, Cyrus formed a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. However, they broke up after a few months together. Cyrus then dated Cody Simpson but they called it quits less than a year later.

Top Stories

1

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Celebrates Sister Bianka's Birthday

2

Barack Obama Boasts That This Rihanna Song Is a "Jam" He Can Sing Well

3

Yolanda Hadid Posts New Pic of Gigi Hadid’s Daughter While Babysitting

As for Hemsworth, he sparked romance rumors with Maddison Brown in 2019 but was then linked to Gabriella Brooks later that year. The actor and the model appear to still be going strong.  

Top Stories

1

Barack Obama Boasts That This Rihanna Song Is a "Jam" He Can Sing Well

2

How Beyoncé and Jay-Z Survived and Thrived After Scandal

3

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Celebrates Sister Bianka's Birthday

4

Selena Quintanilla's Sister Suzette Reacts to Success of Netflix Show

5

The Queen's Gambit Holiday Gift Guide 2020