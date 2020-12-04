YouTube Star Niki DeMartino Says She Is "Horrified" by Twin Sister Gabi's OnlyFans Scandal

YouTuber Niki DeMartino is "horrified" by her family "crisis."
Her twin sister, Gabi DeMartino, was suspended from the platform OnlyFans after she posted a home video of herself as a 3-year-old with the caption, "Wont put my panties on," which was a quote from the clip.
Niki shared her feelings on Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 3, by writing, "Many of you know the situation my sister is in. She knows that she made a mistake, and she's owned it and is facing the consequences."
The 25-year-old explained, "I am horrified by what's happened and I understand why so many people are hurt and angry. I am hurting too."
She hopes fans understand why they won't be posting on their shared Niki and Gabi YouTube channel together for the time being—at least "while our family deals with this crisis."
Gabi has since apologized for her "stupid, thoughtless action" in a two-minute YouTube video on Thursday. "It was very insensitive and a poor representation of who I am and what I believe in," the creative said. "I would never do anything to exploit or harm a child. I'm so sorry."
She faced backlash for publicly sharing the toddler video and allegedly pricing it at $3, with one Twitter user saying, "The fact that you thought this was alright to post in the moment makes me want to throw up." Her account was deactivated for violating OnlyFans' rules.
Gabi explained to her 3.2 million subscribers that she was naive for not realizing the connection to child sexual abuse.
"It's a video that has brought back laughter and joy within my family for years," she said. "Never in a million years did I think something that I thought was so innocent could be looked in such an ugly way... I'm so detached with reality that it didn't even cross my mind that this could be viewed like this."
The "Fancy Vlogs" influencer described the scandal as "a huge wake up call."
