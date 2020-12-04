YouTube Star Niki DeMartino Says She Is "Horrified" by Twin Sister Gabi's OnlyFans Scandal

Weitere : YouTuber Gabi DeMartino Suspended From OnlyFans

YouTuber Niki DeMartino is "horrified" by her family "crisis."

Her twin sister, Gabi DeMartino, was suspended from the platform OnlyFans after she posted a home video of herself as a 3-year-old with the caption, "Wont put my panties on," which was a quote from the clip.

Niki shared her feelings on Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 3, by writing, "Many of you know the situation my sister is in. She knows that she made a mistake, and she's owned it and is facing the consequences."

The 25-year-old explained, "I am horrified by what's happened and I understand why so many people are hurt and angry. I am hurting too."

She hopes fans understand why they won't be posting on their shared Niki and Gabi YouTube channel together for the time being—at least "while our family deals with this crisis."

Gabi has since apologized for her "stupid, thoughtless action" in a two-minute YouTube video on Thursday. "It was very insensitive and a poor representation of who I am and what I believe in," the creative said. "I would never do anything to exploit or harm a child. I'm so sorry."