Running Hot: How Beyoncé and Jay-Z Got Stronger Than Ever After Scandal

There was never any doubt that Beyoncé would prove to be a survivor. No one was too concerned that she wouldn't be able to bounce back from whatever career setback or marital infraction was thrown at her. She was always going to survive and thrive, even if her marriage didn't.

The same went for her husband, Jay-Z. He's been a hip-hop-and-beyond mogul for decades and, celebrating his 51st birthday Dec. 4, has amassed too much cachet in the music and business worlds to be threatened by just any old scandal. The billionaire would've been maligned, pretty fairly, as the root of all their troubles, and then eventually the world would've moved on.

But there was real doubt for awhile that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were going to come out on the other side together, their empire fully intact.

And yet here they are, married for 12 years, having toured together, recorded together and produced three children together. Seriously, everything really is love.