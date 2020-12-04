Noah Cyrus Is ''Mortified'' After Using Racially Insensitive Word While Defending Harry Styles

Weitere : Harry Styles Claps Back at Commentator Candace Owens

Noah Cyrus is apologizing after being called out for using a racially insensitive word on social media.

The new Grammy nominee posted on her Instagram story to support Harry Styles' controversial Vogue photoshoot. As the first solo male cover star, Harry donned a Gucci jacket over a dress. But in response to the gender-bending style, commentator Candace Owens said, "bring back manly men."

Cue Noah, who shared a picture of Harry with the caption, "he wears this dress better than any of u nappy ass heauxz." The 20-year-old then faced backlash for using the racially insensitive term "nappy," a historically negative reference to natural Black hair textures.

Noah was quickly criticized for her offensive word choice. One Twitter user wrote that white people "need to stop using words you hear black ppl say," adding, "y'all don't even be knowing the meaning y'all be saying it just to look cool it's aggy."