Sorry Swifties, Taylor Swift’s New ''Love Story'' Doesn't Hold a Clue About Joe Alwyn's Proposal

He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring...or did he?!

Sorry, Swifties, but it looks like your ears are deceiving you. Sources tell E! News that the lyrics to Taylor Swift's newly re-recorded version of "Love Story" have not changed, despite speculation from fans who thought her re-recording of the 2008 hit hinted at a proposal from boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

A snippet from the track was heard for the first time on Dec. 2 in a Match commercial written by Ryan Reynolds. Upon analyzing the song, some fans became convinced that Taylor changed the line "it's a love story, baby just say yes" to "baby just said yes." The implication, of course, is that Joe popped the question to the "Cornelia Street" singer, and that she accepted.

While T.Swift may not have implied there are wedding bells in her near future, she may have left an Easter egg in that ad after all.