Is Tyler Cameron Dating Instagram Model Ireland Borba? What We Know

Hannah Brown and Elizabeth Turner and Ireland Borba, oh my!

If you're like the rest of us, it's hard to keep track of all the recent dating rumors surrounding Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron.

The fitness hunk spent some time at the beginning of quarantine with his rosy ex, Hannah, but The Bachelorette star set the record straight in October by explaining they were "leaning on each other" during traumatic periods in their lives. Tyler said last month they're just "friends."

He revealed on the Chicks in the Office podcast, "I will be happy to show you guys my dating life and share it with you... but I gotta get a date. I gotta get a girlfriend!"

In November, we thought he had found one in model Elizabeth Turner after they went on a few dates. A source told E! News, "It's nothing serious," but noted "she's definitely his type," which makes sense considering he was seeing supermodel-turned-supermom Gigi Hadid last fall.