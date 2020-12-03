Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Spotted Seriously Twinning on Rare Joint Outing

In a New York minute, you can spot Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.

Such was the case at the Mark Hotel in the Big Apple on Wednesday, Dec. 2. The stylish twin sisters, 34, were spotted dining outside amid the coronavirus pandemic. And, despite the dropping temperature, The Row co-founders looked every bit the coordinating fashionistas in chic black outerwear, with Ashley accessorizing with a matching black hat.

It's not often fans get to see the siblings together. In fact, the last time they were spotted in the same space, it was in July outside of their company office in Manhattan.

Despite being major stars, the sisters have managed to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight for quite some time. So, when news broke in May that Mary-Kate and husband Olivier Sarkozy were divorcing after nearly five years of marriage, it was shocking to fans.