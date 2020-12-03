Amanda Bynes Spotted for the First Time in 6 Months in Rare Outing

Weitere : Amanda Bynes Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Fiance

What a girl wants is more Amanda Bynes sightings—and now, we're getting just that.

The actress, who graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019, was seen out in L.A. on Dec. 3, the first time she has publicly been spotted since June. While taking a casual stroll with a friend, she wore a blue face mask, black sweatpants, a white shirt and flats. To complete the look, of course, she donned her engagement ring from fiancé Paul Michael.

The retired actress' attorney also shared an update on her personal life, telling E! News, "Amanda is doing well during these difficult times and plans to spend the holidays safely and with as few people as possible."

In recent years, the 34-year-old has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, however, she was last seen by paparazzi in February while out with Paul. Shortly after the photos were posted online, Amanda accused the paparazzi of editing her images.