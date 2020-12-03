Diane Keaton Is a Big Mood While Drinking Chilled Wine in Hilarious Interview

Weitere : Ellen DeGeneres Considers Ending Her Daytime Talk Show

Diane Keaton is so over quarantining alone.

During the Thursday, Dec. 3 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Academy Award sipped chilled wine, dubbed "liquor store ice," and got her flirt on as she enjoyed some socially distant conversations with audience members.

"You know what I love about this show? The wine," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "I mean most people don't have wine for me. But when I come on, Ellen's so generous about that."

Ellen then pointed out that the people in her virtual audience who were drinking wine from home. Hearing this, the Poms star focused in on the male audience members.

"You know, I've been holed up at the house alone," Diane explained to the few men in the audience who stood up to be noticed. "I could use a man or two." But Ellen promptly stopped her fun and said, "No, no, you're not going to get frisky right now. Just keep drinking wine."