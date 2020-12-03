Selena Gomez Accuses Facebook and Instagram of "Tolerating This Hate" Seen on Social Media

Selena Gomez remains fed up with some of the content she's been seeing recently on social media.

The star shared her concerns on Twitter on Wednesday, Dec. 2 by retweeting a post from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a nonprofit focused on stopping the spread of misinformation and hate on social media and tech platforms.

The CCDH's Nov. 23 tweet included a number of accounts that the group refers to as "selling racist products on Facebook and Instagram." The message continued, "Facebook has left these pages online, despite being told about them 3 days ago. @Facebook, please remove this neo-Nazi network in full, now."

This prompted Selena to respond, "I'm speechless. @Facebook @Instagram how are you tolerating this hate? There's still accounts there even though you have been notified!!"

In response, Facebook and Instagram said in a statement to E! News, "We have removed the content which violates our policies prohibiting dangerous organizations. We regularly work to improve our technology to find and remove this content faster and, while there is more work to do, we are making progress. We've banned over 250 white supremacist organizations from Facebook and Instagram, and remove content that praises, supports or represents these groups whenever we find it. Between July and September, we removed four million pieces of content tied to organized hate from Facebook, over 97% of which we found before it was reported."