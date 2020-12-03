DWTS' Keo Motsepe Posts Cuddly Photo With Chrishell Stause Along With Heart Emoji

Weitere : Chrishell Stause & Keo Motsepe Fuel Romance Rumors

Keo Motsepe and Chrishell Stause's recent selfie is giving Dancing With the Stars fans a lot to process.

The 31-year-old dance pro posted a pic of himself with the Selling Sunset star on Wednesday, Dec. 2. Keo, who appears to be nuzzling Chrishell's hair, simply captioned the image with a heart emoji. She shared the same shot to her Instagram Story.

Chrishell, 39, commented on the pic with a two-heart emoji, while Gleb Savchenko added a ton of hearts and wrote, "Love you guys!!!"

Keo's publicist Shae Savin posted the photo to Instagram Story with the message, "So incredibly happy for these two." Keo reposted that note.

The South African-born hoofer later shared video and images to his Instagram Story of the pair getting cozy, including a photo of himself leaning in to plant a kiss on her cheek.

"Hi, baby," Keo says to her in the footage, leading them both to crack up and Chrishell to rest her head on his shoulder.