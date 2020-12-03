Larsa Pippen Posts About Not Trusting Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Drama

Weitere : Larsa Pippen Spotted With NBA Player: His Partner Speaks Out!

Larsa Pippen wants fans to take any online chatter about her with a grain of salt.

Amid recent drama over photos that surfaced of herself and NBA player Malik Beasley hand-in-hand in a Miami mall, Larsa took to social media to, well, tell her fans to ignore social media. Nothing at all ironic about that, right?

"Don't always trust what you see on social media," she posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Dec. 2. "Even salt looks like sugar."

This comes a day after Montana Yao, Malik's reported wife and the mother of their 18-month-old son, seemingly reacted to the photos of 46-year-old Larsa with the 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves guard that were taken by an onlooker on Nov. 23.

"The truth always comes out one way or another," Montana, 23, wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Dec. 1. "Appreciate all the love y'all for real... Wow… I don't even know this man..this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the time just like y'all."