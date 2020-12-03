Carole BaskinMiley CyrusGwen & BlakeTaylor SwiftDie NeuestenVideos

Rockefeller Christmas Tree Finally Gets the Glow Up It Deserves During Lighting Ceremony

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was seriously lacking in more ways than one, but Hoda Kotb and Al Roker revealed the fruitful results of its massive makeover.

von Cydney Contreras Dez 03, 2020 04:04Tags
WeihnachtenDie NeuestenViralPromis

2020 has been a disappointing year to say the least. So much so, the excitement for Christmas—or more accurately, the end of the year—was palpable. 

However, people's excitement was noticeably dampened when they saw the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrive from Oneonta, New York on Nov. 14. The Norway spruce, which is supposed to embody the spirit of the holiday, looked better suited for a Nightmare Before Christmas.

As one Instagram user put it, "This tree looks like 2020." Another person was more kind and described the tree as simply being "skimpy," a far nicer way to say that it looked like the houseplants we all stress bought this spring. 

And seeing as the tree took an estimated 80 years to grow to its 75 foot height, there was little hope that it would become fuller overnight. 

Yet, the team at the Rockefeller Center managed to pull it off, and frankly, this tree had a major glow-up with the help of some super glue and Swarovski crystals. 

foto
Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2020: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

Today show host Savannah Guthrie remarked on spruce's makeover, joking on Twitter, "See? Girlfriend just needed better lighting and a few extensions #RockCenterChristmasTree"

Rockefeller Center/Instagram/Heidi Gutman/NBC

Top Stories

1

How Beyoncé and Jay-Z Survived and Thrived After Scandal

2

Justin Bieber Slams Selena Gomez Fan Who Told People to "Bully" Hailey

3
EXKLUSIV

Kristen Bell & Sarah Michelle Gellar Will Be Honored on MTV Special

To experience the magic of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, albeit secondhand, check out the pictures below!

Chris Haston/NBC
Kelly Clarkson

The Voice judge joins the tree lighting ceremony from Los Angeles with a performance of her original holiday tune, "Underneath the Tree."

Chris Haston/NBC
Gwen Stefani

Gorgeous in gingham! The future Mrs. Blake Shelton puts a high fashion twist on holiday style in a Christian Siriano look.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Dan + Shay

Dan Smeyers and Shay Mooney of the country music duo bring some holiday cheer to NYC. 

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Tori Kelly

The singer-songwriter takes a walk on the wild side in a festive animal print number by Tom Ford. 

Heidi Gutman/NBC
Brett Eldredge

The country singer is dressed to the nines, face mask included, for the tree lighting spectacular. 

Chris Haston/NBC
Pentatonix

The a cappella pop group performs a song from their new album, We Need a Little Christmas

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Radio City Rockettes

5, 6, 7, 8! The world-famous dance company takes the stage.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Matthew Morrison

The star of NBC's upcoming The Grinch Musical performs "O Holy Night."

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Aint Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

The cast of the Broadway musical puts on an electrifying show. 

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Goo Goo Dolls

The rock band covers Tom Petty's beloved holiday track "Christmas All Over Again."

Heidi Gutman/NBC
David Ushery, Natalie Pasquarella & Mario Lopez

NBC News anchors David and Natalie join the Saved By the Bell alum. 

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

Top Stories

1

How Beyoncé and Jay-Z Survived and Thrived After Scandal

2

Justin Bieber Slams Selena Gomez Fan Who Told People to "Bully" Hailey

3
EXKLUSIV

Kristen Bell & Sarah Michelle Gellar Will Be Honored on MTV Special

4

Stars Celebrate Elliot Page Coming Out as Transgender

5

Selena Gomez Accuses Facebook and Instagram of "Tolerating This Hate"