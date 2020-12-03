Hailee Steinfeld Spotted on Set of Disney+ Hawkeye Series Alongside Jeremy Renner

Marvel fans never knew that they were starving until they saw Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop.

The Pitch Perfect 2 star was spotted filming with Jeremy Renner on the New York City set of the upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye on Wednesday, Dec. 2. A photo of them can be seen below.

Pics and footage of the two stars generated plenty of buzz on social media, as does just about anything Marvel-related these days. Fans were quick to identify Steinfeld's character as Kate Bishop, the Young Avenger and skilled archer who made her comics debut in 2005. In the comics, Kate was the first female to use the Hawkeye name.

The images from the set show Steinfeld's character in a purple outfit and long black jacket while holding a large bow. She and Renner's character—Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye—are seen running down the stairs of a subway station, with poor Clint looking worse for wear on account of that bloody forehead.

Perhaps the aspect of the photos to earn the most online excitement is what appears to be the appearance of Lucky, the Pizza Dog, the beloved pooch that is pals with Clint and Kate.