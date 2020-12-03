Station 19's Dean and Jack Meet Shangela in a Fierce and Fabulous Sneak Peek

Station 19 is getting just a little more fabulous than usual this week.
Drag queen and movie star Shangela is making an appearance this week as Jack (Grey Damon) and Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) are called to the home of Seattle's most prominent queens to investigate some potential smoke.
When they arrive, they find no fire. Instead, they find themselves in the middle of a smokin' hot lip sync performance to Lizzo's "Juice," and they seem to be stunned—as they should be. You can get a sneak peek of the scene in the exclusive clip above!
Unfortunately the episode description appears to indicate that there's an actual electrical fire in the building and not just some fire lip syncs, but the queens are in good hands with Jack, Dean and likely the rest of the Station 19 crew.
Elsewhere in Seattle, Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) has to face up to his actions at a hearing to decide whether he can remain a firefighter after having stolen narcotics. Ben (Jason George), Webber (James Pickens Jr.), Emmett (Lachlan Buchanan) and former Chief Dixon (Pat Healy) will all have to testify.
That part's not so fun, but Shangela definitely had a good time. Barrett Doss, who plays Vic, struck a sweaty pose with her on Instagram.
Shangela herself posed with a really big hose.
Shangela (real name D.J. Pierce) found fame on RuPaul's Drag Race a decade ago and has since become quite the star. Just this year she appeared on Katy Keene and Lovecraft Country, and of course we can never forget her appearance in A Star Is Born. Her delightful HBO show We're Here was also picked up for a season two.
After a two week break, a combo of Drag Race and Station 19 is exactly what we needed and we simply cannot wait!
Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.