19 Holiday Gifts Wine Lovers Will Toast

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
No need to wine about holiday shopping! We've got you covered.
Anyone can gift a bottle of wine. In fact, it's kind of a safe gift at this point, especially if the recipient is a wine connoisseur. But shouldn't you go the extra mile for the wine lover in your life? Sure you should. If you're not sure where to start, not to worry. We've picked out 19 gifts that wine lovers are really gonna love! From glasses and decanters to coolers and electric openers, and even some gifts that take wine to a totally different level, these gifts will leave anyone speechless... until they're ready to open another bottle of wine, of course.
Pop the cork on these wine lover gifts, and then bask in the afterglow of a gifting job well done. You deserve it. Maybe have a glass of wine to celebrate!
Iridescent Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Pair a nice bottle of wine with these beautiful glasses for the ultimate gift! Not to mention, they will seriously elevate your table scape.
Intention Stone Wine Stoppers
Set your intentions while you re-cork your wine! With eight stones to choose from, you can save your vino for another day while you bask in the magic and mysticism of crystals.
Merlot Infused Coffee
You won't have to feel guilty about claiming "It's five o'clock somewhere!" with this delicious libation. This tasty coffee is made with 100% Arabica beans aged in oak wine barrels. It's recommended to accent this brew of red berry flavors, currants and blackberries with just a touch of sugar.
Koolatron Free-Standing Countertop Wine Cellar Cooler
If you've gone from wine enthusiast to full-blown wine lover, getting a proper wine cooler is the next step of your obsession. This one will help keep 8 bottles chilled with eco cooling technology while keeping quiet.
The Wonderful Wine Co. 3-Pack
Toast to the new year with these naturally low sugar, low carb, keto-friendly, paleo-friendly, and vegan wines. This starter pack allows you to sample a savory Syrah, full-bodied Cab, and a Malvasia Bianca orange wine.
Wine Glass Writer Markers
Ever been at a party and gotten your glass mixed up with someone else's? Don't rely on lipstick or fingerprints to find yours ever again. Just use one of these wine markers, and write your name on the glass. When you're done with your drink, just wipe it off with warm soapy water.
Corkcicle Cooler Backpack
Anyone who gets this wine tote will want to make a socially-distanced picnic date ASAP. This chic cooler backpack holds 12 cans, or 8 cans and 2 wine bottles.
Wine-Infused Salts
You've heard of herb-infused salts, and even salts with truffle oil, but wine-infused salts? Yup! You'll get a collection of three flavors: Chardonnay Lemon & Thyme, Rosé Rosemary, and Pinot Noir & Fennel. Each one is made with pacific sea salt, and recommended for use with everything from proteins to soft cheese to sauces.
Wine Folly: Magnum Edition: The Master Guide
Whether you're a veteran vintner or you just enjoy the odd glass, you can always learn more about wine—and Wine Folly is the way to do it. Learn about over 100 different varietals of grapes, explore maps of wine regions, discover new food and wine airings, and more.
Wine Cork Candles
These candles may look like they're cork, but they're not! Pop one in the top of a bottle you've emptied, and voila! Instant candlestick—and one that's on theme, too.
Santa Margherita Chardonnay
It's no wonder celebs like Drake, Kylie Jenner and Lisa Rinna love Santa Margherita wines. The Italian wine brand makes a great gift for the wine connoisseurs in your life.
Cuisinart CWO-25 Electric Wine Opener
This compact, cordless and lightweight electric wine opener will uncork up to 50 bottles in one charge—plus, it'll pop out synthetic or natural corks with ease, so you won't be picking cork out of your wine. As if that's not enough, it features a simple two-button operation and a foil cutter.
Luigi Bormioli Magnifico 35-ounce Decanter
As beautiful as it is functional, this decanter was designed in Italy and crafted to create the perfect tasting experience, made to preserve the aroma of your wine and enhance its color. And the best part? It's dishwasher safe.
Vinglace Wine Chiller
This vacuum-insulated stainless-steel canister will keep your wine or bubbly perfectly chilled for hours... and it'll look chic doing it.
BrüMate 12oz Insulated Champagne Flute With Flip-Top Lid
With triple insulation and the capability to hold nearly half a bottle of champagne, you'll be able to keep the party going in style with this fashionable flute, which features a drink-through, flip-top lid that holds in the carbonation so your bubbly stays bubbly. It's the perfect New Year's Eve accessory!
Wine Dispensing Sphere
Remember boxed wine? Consider this its upscale cousin. This wood grain-inspired wine dispenser comes with a three-liter bag that you can fill with your fave vino, and a gel pack that will help keep it chilled, if you so choose. This is a much better choice for a socially distanced holiday party than a cardboard box.
Coravin™ Model Six Limited Edition Wine Preservation System in Mica
This wine preservation system keeps your precious wine from oxidizing allowing you keep the festive fun going all season long!
Red Wine Stain Remover
Spills happen to the best of us, no matter how hard we try to be graceful while drinking. But luckily, this remover will restore your t-shirt, tablecloth, or white couch back to its pristine state! Made from biodegradable surfactant, it works on old and new stains, is safe on colorfast washable fabrics, and it also removes stains left by berry juice, coffee, and more.
Merlot Wine-Making Kit
Even if you're a beginner to making your own wine, this kit will make it easy. It comes with everything you need to make a gallon of soft, fruity and spicy Chilean Merlot, including Merlot juice with yeast, oak, and additives, all the tubes and stoppers and gadgets, and most importantly, a guide to making wine.
—Originally published Wed. Dec 18, 2019, 12:16 PM PT.