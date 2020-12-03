Why Are Daniel Bryan & Artem Chigvintsev Acting So Strange on Total Bellas?

Where in the world are Daniel Bryan and Artem Chigvintsev?
As far as Brie Bella knows, the pair is "off-grid," as her husband (born Bryan Danielson) randomly texts her in this sneak peek of tonight's all-new Total Bellas. That, along with equally confusing messages that read, "I am father, you are mother," and "So hungry. No food."
After Brie explains the texts to her and Nikki Bella's mom, Kathy Colace, Nikki herself joins them and reveals her fiancé Artem is sending "weird texts" too: "He wants to name Matteo's middle name, like, Wolf."
The twins are perplexed because these sound like drunk texts, but Bryan doesn't drink. Then, Kathy points out that this might have to do with the "crazy stuff" the men were recently discussing. "Oh s--t, that tea!" Nikki says. "That 'askum.'"
"Askawazi?" Brie responds, seemingly attempting to say "ayahuasca," which is a plant-based psychedelic tea.
Nikki starts to freak out, insisting that Artem was probably "pressured into doing it and is probably terrified out of his mind."
"I blame your husband," Nikki tells Brie in a confessional. "You do know this, right? Artem would never do this on his own."
She jokes that he's likely "shivering, scared, in like the dark somewhere."
"I just need to give him, like, a Batman signal so I can go save him," Nikki adds.
Luckily, the Bella Twins won't need a Batman signal. Apparently, Bryan sent Brie a pin of his and Artem's location once they arrived at a particular spot in the woods. This doesn't necessarily alleviate Nikki of her concern for Artem, though.
Brie is calmer, but starts to worry after she recalls the healing ceremony she and Bryan took part in last season on Total Bellas. "It gets really deep," she tells Nikki and her mom.
"Oh s--t," Nikki responds, now ready to track down the men. "Let's hit the pin."
Whether or not (the very pregnant) Brie and Nikki will actually venture into the woods is unknown. Find out on tonight's new Total Bellas!